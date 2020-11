Holy Etchmiadzin establishes office for religious, cultural heritage of Artsakh

Under the direction of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, an office for the religious and cultural heritage of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been established at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

And Father Garegin Hambardzumyan, a congregation member of the Mother See, has been appointed as the person in charge of this office.

https://news.am/eng/news/615199.html