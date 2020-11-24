Décines-Charpieu City Council calls on French government to recognize Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. French city of Décines-Charpieu has adopted a resolution on the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), calling on the government of France to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

The resolution states that since September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan has launched a massive attack on the peaceful civilians of Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia with the support of the Turkish armed forces and Syrian mercenaries. It notes that Armenians of Artsakh and Armenia want to live freely and peacefully in their historic lands.

In the resolution the City Council calls on France to recognize Artsakh as a guarantee of the security of its population, and the regional and global stability, urges to participate in the international humanitarian aid, providing financial support to the Republic of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

