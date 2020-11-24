Armenia FM holds phone talks with US Deputy Secretary of State

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan today held phone talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.

Biegun congratulated his counterpart on assuming the office of foreign minister of Armenia.

The parties attached importance to the close cooperation between Armenia and the US, exchanged views on the steps being taken to address the humanitarian crisis caused in Artsakh after the Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression and, in this context, Ayvazyan expressed gratitude for the US government’s support.

Armenia’s foreign minister stressed the urgency of ensuring conditions for the displaced Armenians of Artsakh to return to their homeland and taking actions to protect and restore the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.

Minister Ayvazyan and Deputy Secretary of State Biegun attached importance to the close cooperation of the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group to fully address the interests of persons devastated by the conflict.

