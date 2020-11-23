Russia MOD anti-mine specialists head for Karabakh

The anti-mine units of the Russian Defense Ministry have left for Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Ministry reports.

As per the respective statement, the Russian military transport planes have transported—from Chkalovsky Airport—specialists, equipment and weapons, as well as trained dogs from the Russian MOD International Mine Action Center to carry out tasks at the peacekeeping zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.

More than 100 servicemen, and 13 units of military and special equipment—including robotic demining systems, armored personnel carriers, and armored vehicles—were transported to Yerevan airports.

It was added that these personnel and equipment will travel along the Yerevan-Goris-Stepanakert route, and upon reaching their destination, will start the engineering search, demining, and destruction of explosive devices in the most affected areas of Karabakh during the conflict.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.

https://news.am/eng/news/614984.html