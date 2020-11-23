Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh is integral part of Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh and all adjacent regions are an integral part of Azerbaijan in terms of international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while commenting on the issue of the territorial membership of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In terms of international law Nagorno-Karabakh and all adjacent regions are an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He also emphasized that the terms of the CSTO membership did not oblige Russia to intervene in the conflict: “No one has occupied the territory of Armenia, and this did not give us the right to participate directly in military operations.” Putin added that Moscow has fully complied with its obligations in the framework of military-technical cooperation with Yerevan.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they hold and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed. Aghdam region will be returned to Azerbaijan before November 20, Kelbajar region – before November 15, Lachin region – before December 1. Later, Baku gave Yerevan postponement for troops withdrawal from Kelbajar until November 25.

