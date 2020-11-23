President of Armenia to pay a working visit to Jordan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will pay a short working visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on November 23, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President of Armenia will meet with the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

It is envisaged that the President of Armenia and the King of Jordan will discuss issues on the development of relations between the two countries and opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

