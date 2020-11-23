Past.am: Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin chancellor was recently called to National Security Service

According to the information received by Past.am, on the direct instruction of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Bishop Arshak Khachatryan, Chancellor of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, was recently summoned to the National Security Service of Armenia—and due to his criticism of the Armenian authorities.

According to the same sources, an attempt was made to silence Bishop Khachatryan through threats.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.

