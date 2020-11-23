Mkhitaryan Scores Two Goals for AS Roma, Dedicates Victory to Fallen Armenian Soldiers

ROME — Another dominant performance from Henrikh Mkhitaryan as AS Roma beat Parma 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon.

His first half double at the Olimpico showcased the variety of goals Mkhitaryan has in his arsenal with his long range first effort putting his incredible technique on full display and the back post tap-in for his second an exhibition of the 31-year-old’s exceptional movement as he ghosted in unmarked behind the Parma defense.

Mkhitaryan made it five goals in two games with a hat-trick in the 3-1 win at Genoa prior to the international break on November 11.

Full-back Leonardo Spinazzola provided the pinpoint assist for Mayoral’s opener, spotting his run to play the Spaniard in perfectly to prod a shot beyond Luigi Sepe.

Mkhitaryan then latched on to a loose ball 30 yards from goal to lash it home brutally – a thunderous strike that adds a Goal of the Season contender to his burgeoning collection.

The Armenian’s second was more straightforward; all he had to do was to get a final touch, as Rick Karsdorp’s inswinging cross found him unmarked at the back post.

Mkhitaryan dedicated his goals to fallen heros of Artsakh war in social media posts.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrote:

“Our braves never die.

Our grief is so deep that it can’t be spoken…today all over the world a Commemorating Service will honor our fallen heroes,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

44 days along in Artsakh, you have shown indescribable courage sacrificing your lives for the Holy mission of defending our Homeland, our People and our several millennia old historical lands.

You will live forever amongst us…

We pray also for our wounded brothers. Our absolute gratitude to all our soldiers. Thank you.

I wish my Nation strength and solidarity to overcome the sorrow of its beloved sons.

We must remain focused and aware, we must leverage our full potential and create a better world for our youth, a world of Peace where they can fulfill their dreams.”

Today all Armenian churches worldwide hold commemorative services in memory of the soldiers fallen in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27 backed by Turkey.

