French University in Armenia develops soldier students’ assistance programs

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Artur Martirosyan received newly appointed rector Bertrand Venard of the French University in Armenia.

During the meeting, the University’s current and future programs, including the providing of assistance to the soldier students who have suffered primarily as a result of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, were presented to and discussed with the deputy minister.

With the aforesaid in mind, the French University in Armenia has developed programs to enable these university soldier students to return to civilian life and to their education.

Deputy minister Martirosyan welcomed the guest’s readiness to assist such university students during these turning-point days for Armenia, and noted that they were discussing various packages to assist the country’s university students who participated in the war.

A number of strategic programs aimed at further expansion and development of the activities of the French University in Armenia were also discussed at the meeting.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.

https://news.am/eng/news/615008.html