Four members of UK’s Emergency Medical Team deployed to Armenia

Four members of the UK’s Emergency Medical Team (UKEMT) have been deployed to Armenia today in response to a WHO request to help manage severe COVID-19 cases in the country, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a tweet.

“They’re part of a small UK-Med-led team who will spend 5 weeks there providing training and advice,” FCDO added.

