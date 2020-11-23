Ex-FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan denies rumors about leaving Armenia

Armenia’s former Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is not planning to leave Armenia, the ex-top official told Aysor.am.

“I was forced to notice the gossips spread by yellow media. I would like to disappoint those selling fake news and say that my family and I live and will continue living in the Republic of Armenia. I have neither intention nor wish to leave in any way or status,” Mnatsakanyan said.

“To those interested in my personality I will simply say that today there are much more important issues than gossips about me and my family,” he added.

