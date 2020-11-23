Artak Zeynalyan releases names of 17 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Former Armenian Minister of Justice, Lawyer Artak Zeynalyan on Monday posted a fourth statement on his Facebook page on the protection of the rights of Armenian prisoners of war (POW) in the European Court.
“The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted our requests over the protection of the rights of servicemen taken prisoner during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in the early morning of September 27, 2020 and decided to apply urgent measures.
The POWs are identified as:
Samvel Asatryan
Arsen Karapetyan
Norik Arakelyan
Gegham Elibekyan
Vahe Abrahamyan
Hovsep Sahakyan
Samvel Kastaktsyan
Samvel Knazyan
Edik Tonoyan
Valery Hayrapetyan,
Harutyun Gevorgyan
Arman Harutyunyan
Mikayel Martirosyan
Lyudvig Mkrtchyan
Petros Ghazaryan
Sargis Soghomonyan
Khachik Hakobyan.
Let’s remind that on behalf of the family members of the Armenian POWs, applications were submitted to the European Court with the demand to apply an urgent measure to protect the right to life and the right to freedom from inhumane treatment,” the lawyer said.
The European Court has requested documented information from the government of Azerbaijan on the fact of their capture, whereabouts, detention conditions and medical issues. The court has set 27 November as a deadline for the required information, Zeynalyan said.
“The court ruled that the Azerbaijani government had failed to provide substantiated and credible information within the timeframes set by the court,” he added.
