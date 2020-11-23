Artak Zeynalyan releases names of 17 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Former Armenian Minister of Justice, Lawyer Artak Zeynalyan on Monday posted a fourth statement on his Facebook page on the protection of the rights of Armenian prisoners of war (POW) in the European Court.

“The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted our requests over the protection of the rights of servicemen taken prisoner during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in the early morning of September 27, 2020 and decided to apply urgent measures.

The POWs are identified as:

Samvel Asatryan

Arsen Karapetyan

Norik Arakelyan

Gegham Elibekyan

Vahe Abrahamyan

Hovsep Sahakyan

Samvel Kastaktsyan

Samvel Knazyan

Edik Tonoyan

Valery Hayrapetyan,

Harutyun Gevorgyan

Arman Harutyunyan

Mikayel Martirosyan

Lyudvig Mkrtchyan

Petros Ghazaryan

Sargis Soghomonyan

Khachik Hakobyan.

Let’s remind that on behalf of the family members of the Armenian POWs, applications were submitted to the European Court with the demand to apply an urgent measure to protect the right to life and the right to freedom from inhumane treatment,” the lawyer said.

The European Court has requested documented information from the government of Azerbaijan on the fact of their capture, whereabouts, detention conditions and medical issues. The court has set 27 November as a deadline for the required information, Zeynalyan said.

“The court ruled that the Azerbaijani government had failed to provide substantiated and credible information within the timeframes set by the court,” he added.

