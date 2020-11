Armenian ambassador briefs Iran deputy FM on Karabakh peace agreement

The Armenian ambassador briefed the Iranian deputy foreign minister on the situation in Armenia and Karabakh after Yerevan accepted a tripartite peace agreement by Amenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, the statement said.

The two sides also discussed the post-war conditions and the probable partnership of regional and extraregional players in the future of the developments.

