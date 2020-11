Armenia Deputy Defense Minister Is Sacked

Gabriel Balayan, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, has been dismissed in this capacity.

As News.am reports, this was announced a short while ago by Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly and a member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, during a meeting with the parents of the missing.

