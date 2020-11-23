ARFD member Gegham Manukyan announces indefinite hunger strike to demand Pashinyan’s resignation

Member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun (ARFD), editor of Yerkir Media, Gegham Manukyan announced on Monday an indefinite hunger strike, demanding Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Manukyan told reporters that his decision to sit on a hunger strike was prompted by Pashinyan’s ‘incompetent and devastating activity as a result of which a significant portion of the motherland was lost.’

“Over the past 10 days, numerous attempts of political struggle were initiated. The demand put forward by public, political and scientific circles was the resignation of the Prime Minister, who secretly signed a capitulation deal on November 9, without any consultation with the army, government and political circles. In the period of the past 2.5 years of his useless policy, he has destroyed external diplomatic relations with strategic allies, excelled with boasting, vocal self-praise and cared only about his own PR, the interests of a narrow circle of his people. He has paralyzed the entire governmental system of Armenia as we witnessed in the past two months, ” Manukyan said.

Manukyan added that the Prime Minister signed that humiliating document on cessation of all hostilities in Artsakh in a situation when he had an opportunity to reach a more favorable agreement at different stages of the war as advised by them.

“Pashinyan should go immediatly. Armenia may have no development, no diplomatic progress especially in the Artsakh issue, in the possible negotiations with him,” Manukyan said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/23/Gegham-Manukyan/2406830