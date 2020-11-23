About 100,000 primary school children of Armenia to get food packages

The government of Armenia and the UN World Food Program (WFP) will provide food packages to approximately 100,000 primary school children of the country; this is due to the fact that school kitchens and cafeterias in Armenia remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In cooperation with the Armenian government, WFP has reorganized its School Feeding Program so that children have the opportunity to receive daily nutritious meals at home, until the reopening of school kitchens and cafeterias and the resumption of their catering.

As part of the Russia-funded School Feeding Program, WFP will provide healthy food packages throughout Armenia to about 50,000 primary school children. And within the framework of the gradual nationalizations of this program, the Armenian government will simultaneously assist about 50,000 additional schoolchildren.

https://news.am/eng/news/615019.html