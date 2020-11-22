Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Didn’t Invite Anyone to Commemoration Ceremony

As News.am reports, Director of the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Father Vahram Melikyan posted on his Facebook page, adding the following:

”I believe that, in this situation, it is necessary to pay great attention to today’s message of the Catholicos of All Armenians, the call made on November 10 and the statement by the Supreme Spiritual Council.

In response to the inquiries and personal letters of journalists, I would like to clarify that the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin hadn’t invited anyone to the commemoration ceremony, including state organizations and officials. The notice about the ceremony was public, providing everyone with the opportunity to follow the ceremony live or attend the ceremony.

