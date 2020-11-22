Mediaport: Armenians of Vazgenashen village leaving homes, in presence of Azerbaijanis and mocked by them

Telegram’s Mediaport channel reports the following:

“The authorities of Armenia and Artsakh are no longer capable of ensuring the security of the Armenians of Artsakh. People in Vazgenashen village are leaving their homes in the presence of Azerbaijani forces and are being mocked by them.”

As reported earlier, the Vazgenashen village of Martuni region will also be under the control of Azerbaijan in execution of the trilateral statement adopted on November 9, 2020.

On the evening of November 20, the population of the village left the settlement and moved to various settlements of Armenia and Artsakh. In particular, 25 families are currently in the Berdashen, Norshen, Avdur, Ashan and Myurishen villages of Martuni region, 10 families are in Stepanakert, 5 families are in the Ivanyan and Shosh villages of Askeran, and 25 families have moved to various settlements of Armenia.

