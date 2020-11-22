First plane carrying humanitarian aid announced by France President arrives in Yerevan

Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The first plane carrying humanitarian aid announced by the President of France has arrived in Yerevan.

This plane, which was leased by the Crisis Center of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, has carried medical equipment and medicine to build the capacities of the healthcare system in Armenia, as well as first necessity items for those who were displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and are currently in Armenia.

The next plane will arrive on November 27.”

https://news.am/eng/news/614967.html