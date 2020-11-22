Armen Sarkissian expresses condolences to and visits Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian not only officially expressed condolences to third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of the untimely death of his wife, Rita Sargsyan, but also visited him and personally expressed his and his wife Mrs. Nune Sarkissian’s condolences.

In response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia transmitted the text of the official condolence message of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the death of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan’s wife, Rita Sargsyan. The message reads as follows:

“Distinguished Mr. President,

Please accept my and my wife’s deep condolences on the occasion of the untimely death of your beloved wife, Rita Sargsyan.

Mrs. Sargsyan was a bright, cordial and frank individual, and she will always be remembered as such a person. At this difficult moment, we wish you and your family patience and endurance. Be strong.”

