Putin calls on UN and WHO to follow ICRC’s example in Nagorno-Karabakh

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has called on the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the World Food Programme to follow the example of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nagorno-Karabakh, RIA Novosti reported.

“Mobilization and international assistance are becoming of special significance. I know that people in many countries are concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and sympathize with people who are in a difficult situation. Currently, it is safe for humanitarian organizations to provide assistance to those people,” Putin said during a meeting with representatives of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that the International Committee of the Red Cross plays a major role in this and that the president of the organization has confirmed the organization’s willingness to make more efforts in Yerevan and Baku.

“I believe it is important for representatives of other international organizations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian affairs, the World Health Organization, the United Nations World Food Programme and the United Nations Mine Action Service follow this example,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/614685.html