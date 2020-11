Is Karabakh Going to Become like Abkhazia & South Ossetia?

Chatham House Fellow and expert on the South Caucasus, Dr. Laurence Broers, gave his take on resolving the issue of the status of Karabakh, as well as Russia securing its interests, the challenges facing Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the possibility of Artsakh becoming like South Ossetia or Abkhazia.

