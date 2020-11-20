Armenia PM extends condolence message on ex-First Lady Rita Sargsyan’s death

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a message of condolences on the death of Rita Sargsyan, the wife of the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan.

“As the chair of the board of trustees of the Donate Life foundation, Mrs. Sargsyan has played an important role in assisting Armenian children battling leukemia by contributing to address a number of issues in the field of child health. As a result of her activities, health and educational institutions have been reconstructed.

Mrs. Sargsyan also carried out valuable social and public activities, encouraged the intensification of cultural life.

On behalf of our family, I extend my condolences to the mourning Sargsyan family,” the PM’s condolence message reads in particular.

As reported earlier, Rita Sargsyan died at the age of 58. According to media reports, she was infected with COVID-19 and was in critical condition in recent days.

