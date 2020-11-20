280 buildings destroyed, 2,500 damaged in 43 Karabakh settlements

STEPANAKERT, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s specialists found out that more than 280 buildings were destroyed and 2,500 damaged in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Igor Kutrovsky, the head of the ministry’s mission to the region, told TASS on Friday.

“As of November 20, 43 inhabited localities have been inspected, in which more than 2,500 facilities were damaged to various degrees. Of those, 280 were totally destroyed,” he said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

On November 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing the Interdepartmental Humanitarian Response Center in Nagorno-Karabakh. The center brings together representatives of the Emergencies and Foreign Ministries, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and other federal executive bodies. The Defense Ministry was commissioned to solve organizational issues.

TASS