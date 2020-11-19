Opposition activists block streets of Yerevan, call for Pashinyan’s resignation

YEREVAN, November 19. /TASS/. Opposition activists blocked several central streets of Yerevan on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reports from the site. They are calling for resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Currently the police have begun to detain the protest rally participants, the situation remains very tense.

The Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan’s resignation. The opposition politics think that the November 9 joint statement he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is essentially a capitulation. They also hold the prime minister responsible for internal economic and social problems of the republic.

Pashinyan stated that after Shusha fell the fight for the Armenian side became senseless since from that moment Yerevan wouldn’t have been able to reach a breakthrough in military action. On Monday, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian addressing the nation urged to conduct early parliamentary elections, transferring power to the government of national accord until then.

TASS