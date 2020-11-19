Newly Appointed Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan Holds Telephone Conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

Sergey Lavrov congratulated Ara Ayvazyan on assuming the post of Foreign Minister. In this context, the mutual readiness to continue developing the Armenian-Russian allied relations in all spheres, including regional security issues, was emphasized.

The interlocutors referred to the details of the practical implementation of the November 10 joint trilateral statement and the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Artsakh and the region. In this context, reference was made to the efforts aimed at the settlement of the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as to the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs held in Moscow yesterday.

During the telephone conversation, they exchanged views on the forthcoming schedule of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.

Ara Ayvazyan is a career diplomat was appointed as Armenia’s new foreign minister on Wednesday by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Ayvazyan has served as deputy foreign minister before being named to replace Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The 51-year-old diplomat had previously worked as Armenia’s ambassador to Mexico and various European countries.

https://massispost.com/2020/11/newly-appointed-foreign-minister-ara-ayvazyan-holds-telephone-conversation-with-russian-foreign-minister-sergey-lavrov/