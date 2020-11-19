The global Aurora Humanitarian Initiative’s direct assistance project for the people of Artsakh started on November 18, 2020. The following projects were announced as the first to be selected:
1. Assisting in the emergency evacuation of the population of 7 villages in Martakert Province (Nor Maraga, Nor Аygestan, Nor Seysulan, Nor Karmiravan, Nor Haykajur, Nor Jraberd, Hovtashen) –$10,000
2. Contributing to providing meals for 166 people housed in Sevan, Dilijan, Yerevan for 15 days (in cooperation with the Victory-2020 Foundation) – $10,000
3. Assisting the Stepanakert City Administration in restoring the Central Market – $10, 000
4. Providing 50 kits with essentials to the children forced to relocate from Artsakh to Armenia (Ararat Region, in cooperation with Global Shapers) – $2,050
5. Purchasing vital medication for senior citizens residing in Artsakh (in cooperation with the Miasin Foundation) – $2,000
In addition, Aurora has started accepting for review proposals focused on helping the children affected by the war, displaced families, and wounded people – both in Artsakh and Armenian territories. Proposals should be submitted to info@auroraprize.com.
https://armedia.am/eng/news/89591/first-aurora-humanitarian-aid-projects-for-artsakh-announced.html
