Catholicos of All Armenians thanks Putin for preservation of Armenian heritage in Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II sent a message to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he thanked him for the efforts to preserve the Armenian heritage in Karabakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Earlier Ria Novosti had informed that Karekin II highly appreciated the efforts of the Russian authorities, particularly President Putin, for his efforts aimed at stopping the military operations, establishment of the ceasefire regime and stability.

‘’I want to express deep gratitude to personally you for your efforts to preserve the historical heritage of the Armenian people, monasteries, churches, cultural monuments in the territories that will be handed over to Azerbaijan’’, reads the message of Karekin II.

Particularly, the Catholicos emphasized that thanks to the Russian peacekeepers, the Church service in Dadivank will be possible to continue.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1035401.html