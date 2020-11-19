Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchange 385 Bodies of War Victims

Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged the bodies of 385 victims of the Karabakh war since November 13, TASS reported citing the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. She said that 3000 refugees have returned to Nagorno Karabakh since November 14, Gazeta reports.

She said that residents from Karvajar region are returning to Armenia in large numbers.

According to Zakharova, Russia’s efforts are creating opportunities for a long-term settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh crisis.

