1,520 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 1,520 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 121,979 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 31 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 1,870 cases.

Nine more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 478 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 8,319, the total respective number so far is 88,388, and the number of people currently being treated is 31,243—which is a drop by 6,839 in one day.

And 3,796 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 475,986 such tests have been performed to date.

