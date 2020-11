Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: I have no doubt in the strength, resilience and wisdom of my people

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted the following after his resignation:

“Strenuous times for Armenia. Geopolitics is taking its toll. Dictators and barbarians are whooping it up for now. But I have no doubt in the strength, resilience and wisdom of my people. Together we will rise, rebuild and carry on in pride and dignity. God Bless #Armenia #ArtsakhStrong.”

