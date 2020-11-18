Armenian PM presents roadmap for further work

YEREVAN, November 18. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented a roadmap for the government’s further work, adding that he plans to make changes in the government’s composition.

“I would like to stress that I consider myself the main person responsible for the current situation, however, I am also the main person responsible for ensuring stability and safety in the country. So, I present a roadmap, and for its implementation, I have initiated changes in the government’s composition,” he wrote on Wednesday on Facebook.

The majority of measures offered by Pashinyan aim to overcome the consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The measures include social guarantees for the families of officers killed in combat, the return of prisoners to Armenia, the recovery of buildings and infrastructure damaged in the hostilities, the formation of a political rehabilitation system. The Armenian PM stressed the importance of the Armenian refugees’ return to Karabakh and the full recovery of normal life.

Besides, Pashinyan plans to renew the talks on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh within the OSCE Minsk Group. The PM noted that he aims to hold talks with representatives of the public and politicians. He also looks to reform Armenia’s armed forces.

The Armenian opposition is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who, according to opposition politicians, “signed a capitulation agreement” on Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

On Monday, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian addressed the nation, calling for a snap parliamentary election. He offered to establish a government of national accord in the run-up to the election.

TASS