US calls for explanations of statement on Karabakh result from misunderstanding – Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday described as a result of misunderstanding US and French officials’ claims they lacked information about the November 9 statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh November 9.

“It was very strange to hear that,” Lavrov said when asked for a comment about such statements. “From the very beginning of the efforts that Russia exerted for the sake of ending the hot phase of this conflict we worked in tight cooperation with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

“Honestly, I believe that such claims either indicate that those who make them lack information or are a result of misunderstanding,” he added.

Lavrov recalled the telephone conversations between the presidents of Russia and France, during which “the Karabakh issue was discussed in the most thorough way.”

“I spent about an hour discussing the same issue with my French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian,” Lavrov said. “Our American counterparts were informed at the level of the deputy secretary of state, too. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was on a foreign tour at the moment.”

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

TASS