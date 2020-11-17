The family of Artsakh president back to Stepanakert

The daughters and wife of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan have returned to Stepanakert, Harutyunyan informed on Facebook.

“After this enormous challenge, Artsakh should live. Despite the existing situation, we will definitely build the future of our children ,” Harutyunyan said. He also called on other state officials to take measures and return their families to their homes.

“We should continue to create and make Artsakh live!” added Harutyunyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/17/The-family-of-Artsakh-president-back-to-Stepanakert/2403193?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=700e5ca38c8dac275de8ae816244ca5913dacbf7-1605681973-0-AYscWi6NnlWAVjj96KcFw32MqtrkvFHEcQ2vTTV8zD2MOAc8zm0gzCn-h6GRPA6vCLA-L3hiBngn6Al_L_X8FVvyVuLGx8SAsdnFY4PQ80Pw0PFUOexcuh1In6bhtm9W7fQIwLiniTR9M3XU7WrytSs1AQVwLZHlTWrL8XGPlefdBv8YCdYTRkXx0I-wWE4y0FY9L49PkrXbLBYrDPv4DuLUMmtwyBLpmPnAeycpXfSFQEahKHsvttBeJHROk8IriyvBfV2v-7WVh3ESSW6HRLH8l10BqE2LwfJOlHIdFIksSKrcEKEcoI3tRvovd0kgOyQ0SMhiAI2glyLe4P9EbkGWikJAxvZ0rmMzY4SlkIoF2Tr7ncqPt2TP-mRZM-RAkzfgqIyR_-czDri2cyDFruLmQ0G9R4nRXqvrgUCOiUXq