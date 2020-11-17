Status of Nagorno Karabakh will be determined in the future – Putin – Public Radio of Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh will be determined in the future.

“The final status of Karabakh has not been settled, we agreed that we will maintain the status quo that exists today,” Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 24.

“What happens next is to be decided in the future, or by future leaders, future participants in this process. But, in my opinion, if conditions are created for a normal life, for the restoration of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, between people at the household level, especially in the conflict zone, it will create conditions for determining the status of Karabakh,” the Russian President added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu