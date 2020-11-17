Primate of Aleppo Armenian Diocese Leads Delegation to Visit Syrian Minister of Religious Properties

TARTOUS, Syria (Kantsasar) – On Friday, November 13, 2020 the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Aleppo, Bishop Masis Zobuyan, with his delegation visited Syrian Minister of Religious Properties Dr. Mohammed Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed at the latter’s residence in Tartous. Forming part of the delegation were member of the Armenian National Administration, Metr Houri Abahouni-Boshgezenian, member of the Religious Council, Fr. Khoren Bertizlian, pastor of Latakia and the Coastal Region, Fr. Vazken Keoshgerian and Garo Pamboukian.

The minister warmly greeted the Primate and his delegation and stressed the unique place and role of the Syrian Armenian community in Syria’s prosperity and development. In the course of a cordial conversation, the minister underlined that the Armenians, in the course of their entire history, have made a splendid contribution to the Syrian mosaic in all areas of life. He highlighted the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the noble people of Syria and the Armenians, which have historically have had a special importance. He declaring that Syrian-Armenians in a practical way demonstrated their loyalty and attachment to the Syrian homeland and have become an eloquent example for others in regard to the values of all of humanity.

The Primate highlighted the battles and difficulties that the Diocese of Aleppo has faced, at the same time indicating that with a spirit of cooperation and consistent efforts, it will be possible to overcome all obstacles. He stressed that cordial Muslim-Christian relations were indispensable in order to rebuild the Syrian homeland with united efforts. The Primate alluded to the proud role of President Dr. Bashar al-Assad of Syria, in the liberation of Syria and the great victories of the Syrian Army, thanks to which he said Syria is enjoying a more stable political situation.

The Minister and the Primate turned their attention to the latest developments in Artsakh. The minister mentioned with sorrow the current state of Artsakh and the treaty that was signed, indicating his solidarity with the Armenian people of Armenia and Artsakh.

At the close of the meeting, the Primate conveyed to the Minister the greetings of Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, and gifted to the minister Catholicos Aram’s book The Armenian Church in Arabic translation.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator