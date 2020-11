Macron received representatives of the Armenian community in France

Emmanuel Macron, who declared himself “Alongside Armenia” after the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, received at the Élysée representatives of the Armenian community in France, including Nicolas Aznavour, the Co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation. The French president has promised to send humanitarian aid to Armenia.

Source : https://www.facebook.com/aznavourfoundation