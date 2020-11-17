Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan dismissed from post

Armenia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan was dismissed from office by the decree of the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Guided by part 1, article 9 of the Armenian Law on Public Service, I relieve Shavarsh Kocharyan from the post of the deputy minister of foreign affairs,” reads the text of the decree, released by the government press service.

To note, reports about Kocharyan’s resignation came two days after the Nagorno-Karabakh deal was signed by PM Nikol Pashinyan. On Monday, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan submitted resignation which was accepted by the Prime Minister.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/17/Shavarsh-Kocharyan/2402978?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=b8127887af88c7190d1a53301587f0a8fbf6c339-1605617574-0-AVivtxoQw8ca-08WN8iRQkNdEeLsuZ_4lYYBN5NKcjVqmhzK61u8hBffaMYamvQ56DdaZrnhXjOz_WAd5vRl1a902Pg0Ht4w6XLr74PKISn3Jc4SwqGMaeV3jRZUK_VcdwINibalDURI3ZXiqYgAAfP8xTzmGYVIHRqOasINmideVUGJ7ZECqReb5Q4Qna-Nixof97ExhYQT7NMzDv5hggyvlp3Oou5kZk-pawS-2bAzjESzIN64lzPHl0a5r4IzVK-UJiqEi5b7pYvN9-1zbhhCmEsBNgG-aKiL0bxL62b5j4HgQ7FpmKcjvlzaKk8y1CvKB3mRdHKyYu5UZKtlccarrlN_XM0QaqSj9–FoFUwP1ynVaSctDQe8JShTj74lQ