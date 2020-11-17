Baroness Caroline Cox participated in the human rights fact-finding mission in Artsakh

The fact-finding mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, undertaken by the Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh, has documented additional evidence of gross violations of the civilians’ rights to life, health and property of ethnic Armenians. As the Ombudsman’s office reported, the new evidence further amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

According to the source, Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords, was present at the works of the fact-finding mission. Caroline Cox has arrived in Stepanakert with a group of international experts and journalists.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/17/Baroness-Caroline-Cox-Artsakh/2403142