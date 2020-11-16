US Ambassador to Armenia: Political Violence & Intimidation Have No Place In A Democratic Society

Today the US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy discussed the current political situation with the head of ruling “My Step” Alliance faction in the National Assembly Lilit Makunts, informs the page of the Embassy on Twitter.

Both reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthening democracy and the rule of law in Armenia.

“Political violence & intimidation have no place in a democratic society,” said the Ambassador.

