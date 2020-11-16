Primate of Artsakh Diocese suffers heart attack, needs treatment

In recent days, the health of Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan has deteriorated, Father Vahram Melikyan, the head of the Information Department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, told Panorama.am.

“Medical examinations have revealed that His Holiness has suffered a heart attack in recent weeks, and now he needs urgent medical intervention and treatment,” said Father Vahram.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan will travel to the United States to receive treatment.

“It’s where he underwent treatment last time he fell sick during the regular telethon of the [Hayastan All Armenian] Fund,” Fr. Vahram added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/16/Primate-Artsakh-Diocese/2402210