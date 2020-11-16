President Sarkissian calls for soberness, restraint and vigilance

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement, calling on to be sober, to maintain restraint and vigilance, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
“These days we all feel pain and concern, some – loudly, some – silent, some – inside their souls.
The pain of all of us is the same – Homeland.
I call on to be sober, to maintain restraint and vigilance.
Today in the evening I will address a message”, the statement says.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
İlk yorum yapan siz olun