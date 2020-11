Leader of Armenian Church’s Artsakh Diocese feeling well

Leader of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots,

I am feeling well now. I express gratitude to you all for your phone calls and kind wishes. I stay with the praying nation, army and homeland.”

As reported earlier, leader of the Artsakh Diocese, His Holiness Pargev had suffered from a heart attack.

