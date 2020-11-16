Iran says ceasefire not a final response to crisis

Speaking to reporters at his weekly press briefing, Saeed Khatibzadeh said attention to justice and countries’ rights is the sole solution to this crisis.

About Saudi Arabia’s recent stance on Iran’s nuclear program, Khatibzadeh said Iran’s message has been clear; and Saudi rulers should know that they cannot establish peace through killing the Yemeni people or via expanding Wahhabism in the region.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

As the spokesman stressed, Iran due to its beliefs has extended hand to all Islamic states.

Expressing regret over the problem created for some Iranian nationals beyond the borders, the spokesman said the Iranian Foreign Ministry will help them and Egyptian government has already helped well dealing with the issue.

About the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting and Iran’s presence there, Khatibzadeh said Iran’s path to cooperate with the organization is clear.

Asked about the New York Times’ claim that Israeli agents have shot Abu Muhammad al-Masri on Tehran streets, the spokesman said this scenario cannot be related to Iran, and this is just an allegation and nothing more. It clear which country has founded al-Qaeda with Takfiri ideology. Takfiri ideology regards Iran as enemy and there can be no relationship between Iran and Takfiri ideology.

Asked about the US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Khatibzadeh said if all sides of the deal including the United States come back to their commitments, they will see proper response from Iran reciprocally.

Turning to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, the spokesman said Iran will not tolerate presence of any foreign elements in the region.

About killing of Iranian border guards in northwest of the country, Khatibzadeh said Iran’s response to such measures is strong.

Further, he urged the Iraqi government to do its responsibility and try not to be a place for causing embarrassment on Iranian border areas.

Asked about selling arms to Iraq, the spokesman said Iran has no limitation based on international regulations to help regional countries meet their defense needs.

Arms embargo on Iran was lifted in October after over a decade.

At the end of his remarks, the spokesman pointed to the 25-year document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China; and said the document does not relate to changes in Beijing or developments in the international arenas.

