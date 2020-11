Armenian foreign minister steps down

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has submitted resignation, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook on Monday, sharing a copy of his letter addressed to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In the latter, Mnatsakanyan thanked the premier for his trust and joint work, asking Pashinyan to accept his resignation.

Speaking at a Q&A session in the parliament, the prime minister said he had decided to dismiss Mnatsakanyan.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan