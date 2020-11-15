Russia sends aeromobile hospital to Armenia, will arrive to Artsakh soon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia has sent 30 specialists to Armenia for carrying out humanitarian mission in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), ARMENPRESS reports, citing Sputnik, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has brought an aeromobile hospital.

By the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ministry of Emergency Situations will participate in the mission of providing assistance to the populations affected by the hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1034950/