Reports on sale of weapons "blatant lie and manipulation" – Armenia MoD – Public Radio of Armenia

The information circulating on the Internet about the sale of weapons is a blatant lie – a manipulation aimed at discrediting the Ministry of Defense, Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said in a facebook post.

“The circulating documents on which the thesis is based are mostly false,” she said.

The comments come after documents were shared on social media, claiming that Defense Minister David Tonoyan and other officials were involved in illegal sale of weapons.

“Any investigative journalist can send inquiries to the relevant bodies of the Republic of Armenia, as well as to the indicated states, to make sure that everything is a fabricated,” Stepanyan said, adding that an official explanation will follow.

