Pashinyan and Putin discuss Karabakh conflict zone latest developments

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sides highlighted the importance of maintaining the stability of the ceasefire regime and the situation on the contact line within the November 9 trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict, the government’s press service reported.

They have also discussed issues related to the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone.

https://news.am/eng/news/613504.html