Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia addresses Armenians, calls for unity

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia has addressed Armenians calling for unity.

In a video message His Holiness Aram I stated that now it’s time to resist the current crisis facing the Armenian people and the homeland with unity and wisdom.

“Now it’s a crucial moment in the contemporary history of our homeland and people. Our courageous army heroically resisted the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist army. Respect and honor to all our fallen heroes. The war is not over, we need to be vigilant and realistic. Armenia and Artsakh are under danger with their peoples and statehood, present and especially future”, His Holiness Aram I said.

Aram I stated that the people’s will should remain priority in all cases.

