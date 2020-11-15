Armenian President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss issues of deepening cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a short (a few hours) working visit to the UAE.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of the Armenian President to the UAE, conveying the greetings of President of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who wished progress and prosperity to Armenia and the Armenian people.

The Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi welcomed the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, hoping that it will foster the regional security and stability.

President Sarkissian welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the words of support and the readiness and practical steps to continue the deepning of relations on all levels.

President Armen Sarkissian also expressed gratitude for the assistance of the UAE to Armenia for fighting the pandemic of coronavirus.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of deepening friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two peoples and countries.The sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues.

